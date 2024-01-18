Samsung unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The key highlights of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ smartphones include a 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O flat display with up to 2600 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Samsung Exynos 2400 (depending on the variants), Android 14 with OneUI 6.1, IP68 design, 50 MP OIS, 10 MP telephoto 3x, up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and more.

For the first time, the S24 Series uses recycled cobalt and rare earth elements in its components. It also marks the first Galaxy S series designed with recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU). The smartphones come in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material. Both the Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series comes in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Additional online exclusive colors like Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue may vary by country.

The Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O-Edge display with Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1080 pixels) while the Galaxy S24+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O-Edge display with Quad HD+ (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) resolution, both with 1 – 120 Hz refresh rate, and as much as 2,600 nits brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on the new Android 14 with One UI 6.1. Samsung promises longevity with 7 generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates for the Galaxy S24 Series. With Galaxy AI, the smartphones offer innovative features like Live Translate, two-way real-time voice and text translations, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and a gesture-driven Circle to Search.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is equipped with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front side, the smartphones house a 12 MP selfie camera. The cameras support up to 8K@30fps video shooting, 3x optical zoom, and AI-powered camera features include Galaxy AI editing tools, Edit Suggestions, Generative Edit, and new Instant Slow-mo.

The new Galaxy S24 Series smartphones are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy octa-core SoC and Samsung Exynos 2400 deca-core SoC depending on the market. The SoC is further paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage and packs an Adreno 750 GPU (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy) or Xclipse 940 GPU (Exynos 2400).

On the battery side, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging while the larger sibling Samsung Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Additionally, both smartphones support wireless charging (Qi) and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare) capabilities.

The prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S24 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage): US $799.99 / GBP 799 / Euros 899

Samsung Galaxy S24 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage): US $859.99 / GBP 859 / Euros 959

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage): US $999.99 / GBP 999 / Euros 1169

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage): US $1119.99 / GBP 1099 / Euros 1289

Pre-orders are available starting 17th January 2023 and shipping starts from 31st January 2023 in several countries.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ Price & Availability