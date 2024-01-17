motorola has unveiled the latest addition to its g play series – the moto g play (2024) priced at $149.99 catering to budget-conscious consumers in the United States. Features and highlights include 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC, 50 MP, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP52 dust and splash-resistant design, 90Hz MaxVision display, Android 13 with My UX, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The moto g play (2024) is a budget smartphone that sports a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision 90 Hz display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes in the Sapphire Blue color variant and uses an IP52 rating – dust and splash-resistant design. Cameras include a single 50 MP f/1.8 snapper on the rear side with LED flash while the front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

Specs include a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (4x Kryo 265 Gold + 4x Kryo 265 Silver cores) along with 4 GB RAM (with +4 GB virtual RAM) and 64 GB storage that expands up to 512 GB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The moto g play (2024) runs on Android 13 with My UX with ThinkShield for Mobile protection, Moto Unplugged, and Moto Secure features. Other features include a USB Type-C, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The moto g play (2024) will be available in Sapphire Blue and will be priced at $149.99 in the US. The smartphone will be available unlocked starting from 8th February 2024 on Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com.

Additionally, the smartphone will be accessible through various carriers and retailers, including Consumer Cellular, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Visible, Cricket, AT&T, UScellular, Cox Mobile, Straight Talk, Walmart Family Mobile, Total by Verizon, and Simple Mobile.

The Canadian launch is scheduled for 26th January 2024 through select carriers and national retailers.

moto g play (2024) Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch MaxVision display, HD+ Resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, IP52 dust and splash-resistant

Android 13 with My UX CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (4x Kryo 265 Gold + 4x Kryo 265 Silver cores)

Adreno 610 Graphics Memory: 4 GB RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM

64 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD Main Camera: Single 50 MP f/1.8 rear camera, LED flash

8 MP f/2.0 Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, ThinkShield for Mobile protection, Moto Unplugged, Moto Secure

4G LTE, VoLTE support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery, 15W charging

moto g play (2024) Price & Availability