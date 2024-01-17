Xiaomi extends its global presence by launching its two earbuds – Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro alongside the Redmi Watch 4. The Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro are the company’s 5th-generation earbuds and are the successor to the Redmi Buds 4 Series.

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro takes audio performance to the next level with LDAC support and up to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation. Users can choose from three ANC modes, an AI adaptive mode, and three transparency modes for a customized listening experience. The ear stem design incorporates natural elements, creating a distinctive marble texture effect.

The Redmi Buds 5, on the other hand, stands out with its impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities, reaching up to 46 dB across three different modes. It includes three transparency modes for various listening environments. It offers up to 10 hours of continuous music playback and an additional 40 hours of usage with the charging case.

The Redmi Buds 5 comes in Black, White, and Sky Blue colors while the Redmi Buds 5 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple colors. Both the Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro offer extensive customization and updates through the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

The price for the Redmi Buds 5 is US $46 which is equivalent to ~₹3,823 in India while the price for the Redmi Buds 5 Pro is US $78 which is equivalent to ~₹6,481 in India.

Redmi Buds 5 Specifications:

Drivers: 12.4 mm drivers

12.4 mm drivers Features: Active Noise Cancellation up to 46 dB with multiple modes, Dual device smart connection, Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, Dual microphones with AI noise reduction for calls, 4 EQ settings, Google Fast Pair, touch controls, customization and updates via the Xiaomi Earbuds app

Active Noise Cancellation up to 46 dB with multiple modes, Dual device smart connection, Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, Dual microphones with AI noise reduction for calls, 4 EQ settings, Google Fast Pair, touch controls, customization and updates via the Xiaomi Earbuds app Protection: Dust and Water-resistant (IP54)

Dust and Water-resistant (IP54) Weight: 5.3g (buds), 42g (case)

5.3g (buds), 42g (case) Battery Life: Up to 10 hours per earbud, 40 hours with the 480mAh charging case

Redmi Buds 5 Pro Specifications:

Drivers: 10 mm Piezoelectric ceramic tweeter + 11 mm Bass driver with titanium diaphragm

10 mm Piezoelectric ceramic tweeter + 11 mm Bass driver with titanium diaphragm Codecs: LDAC high-quality audio support

LDAC high-quality audio support Features: Active Noise Cancellation up to 52dB with multiple modes, Dual device smart connection, Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, 3 microphones with AI noise reduction for calls, 4 EQ settings, Google Fast Pair, touch controls, customization and updates via the Xiaomi Earbuds app

Active Noise Cancellation up to 52dB with multiple modes, Dual device smart connection, Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, 3 microphones with AI noise reduction for calls, 4 EQ settings, Google Fast Pair, touch controls, customization and updates via the Xiaomi Earbuds app Protection: Dust and Water-resistant (IP54)

Dust and Water-resistant (IP54) Weight: 5.1 grams (buds), 42.8 grams (case)

5.1 grams (buds), 42.8 grams (case) Battery Life: Up to 10 hours per earbud, 28 hours with the 480 mAh charging case

Redmi Buds 5 and Buds 5 Pro Price & Availability