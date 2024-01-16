Xiaomi expanded its global presence with the launch of Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5, and Redmi Buds 5 Pro following their successful debut in China last year. The Redmi Watch 4 takes center stage with its impressive features including a 1.97-inch Always-On AMOLED display with up to 600 nits brightness, Bluetooth calling, heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, 150+ sports modes with voice coach assistance, 5ATM water-resistant design, up to 20 days battery life, and more.

The Redmi Watch 4 is the brand’s 4th generation smartwatch sporting an aluminum alloy middle frame, an industry-first easy-to-operate stainless-steel OTS rotating crown, a 5ATM water-resistant design, and a quick-release mechanism for straps. The smartwatch comes in Silver Grey or Obsidian Black colors with a matching strap or a choice of Pastel Purple, Dark Cyan, or Mint Green colored straps.

The Redmi Watch 4 sports a 1.97-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels, and a brightness of up to 600 nits, and packs a bunch of health and fitness features. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature allowing users to answer calls with a simple hand raise and tap.

It comes with an extensive collection of 150+ exercise modes including the automatic recognition of six specific activities. It offers an upgraded 4-channel PPG sensor, ensuring improved accuracy for heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.

On the batter side, it packs 470 mAh that lasts up to 20 days in typical mode, up to 10 days with Always On Display mode, and up to 30 days with long battery life mode. The price for the Redmi Watch 4 starts at $107 which is equivalent to ₹8,882 in India.

Redmi Watch 4 Specifications & Features

Display: 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with 390 x 450 pixels resolution, up to 600 nits brightness.

1.97-inch AMOLED screen with 390 x 450 pixels resolution, up to 600 nits brightness. Sensors: Acceleration sensor, Gyro sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Geomagnetic sensor

Acceleration sensor, Gyro sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Geomagnetic sensor Exercise Modes: 150+ sports modes, with voice coach assistance

150+ sports modes, with voice coach assistance Tracking Features: Daily activity tracking, Heart rate sensor (with blood oxygen sensor), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, and electronic compass

Daily activity tracking, Heart rate sensor (with blood oxygen sensor), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, and electronic compass Water Resistance: 5ATM water-resistant

5ATM water-resistant Communication: Speaker for Bluetooth calling

Speaker for Bluetooth calling Dimensions: 47.5 mm x 41.1 mm x 10.5mm

47.5 mm x 41.1 mm x 10.5mm Weight: 31.5 grams (without inbox strap)

31.5 grams (without inbox strap) Connectivity: GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS, Bluetooth 5.3

GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: 470 mAh, providing up to 20 days in typical mode, up to 10 days with AOD mode, and up to 30 days with long battery life mode

Redmi Watch 4 Price & Availability