Rabbit Inc., the US-based AI startup, has officially introduced the Rabbit r1, a handheld pocket AI-powered assistant designed to simplify everyday tasks. Unlike conventional Large Language Models (LLMs) that provide text-based instructions, the Rabbit r1 operates on the Rabbit OS, enabling intelligent actions based on voice commands.

The Rabbit r1 features a push-to-talk button, a 360° rotatable camera, a far-field microphone, an analog scroll wheel, and a 2.88-inch TFT touchscreen. While the hardware is elegantly simple, the star of the show is the innovative Rabbit OS.

Rabbit OS operates on a Large Action Model (LAM) based UI, trained through user interactions with various apps and services. LAM is a foundation model designed to comprehend human intentions on computers, according to the company. From basic tasks like booking flights to more complex actions such as editing images in Photoshop or streaming music and movies, the Rabbit r1 can handle it all.

The Rabbit Hole serves as an all-in-one web portal for managing your relationship with Rabbit OS, allowing users to connect services like Spotify directly to the Rabbit r1 for seamless integration. One of the standout features of the OS is the teach mode, enabling users to record actions, explain them through voice commands, and apply them to various scenarios, effectively enhancing the device’s adaptability.

The Rabbit r1, available in an eye-catching orange color, is priced at $199 (~₹16,500). Pre-orders are currently open, with shipping expected to begin in March – April 2024 for US/Canada orders and later in 2024 for non-US/Canada addresses.

The Rabbit r1 is currently available for purchase in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, select European Union countries (Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden), South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

As of January 14th, the company reported that pre-orders for the initial 10,000 rabbit r1 devices have sold out, and pre-orders for the fourth batch are now expected to be delivered in June – July 2024.