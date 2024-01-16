Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 13 Series globally – Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 13 4G, a pair of more budget-friendly options after its 5G-based Redmi Note 13 Series launch. Features and highlights include a 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G99 (Note 13 Pro), Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (Note 13), 200 MP camera (Note 13 Pro), 108 MP camera (Note 13), up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage (Note 13 Pro), 5,000 mAh battery, 67W fast charging (Note 13 Pro), and more.

Both smartphones come with 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (Note 13 Pro), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 (Note 13), in-display fingerprint scanners, and IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The cameras on the Redmi Note 13 Pro include a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 4x in-sensor zoom snapper while the Redmi Note 13 packs a 108 MP 3x in-sensor zoom camera. Both are paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera. However, neither device supports 4K video recording, maxing out at 1080p.

Moving to the internals, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a Helio G99 chipset, while the Note 13 features the Snapdragon 685. The Pro variant offers 8 GB RAM or 12 GB RAM options with 256 GB storage or 512 GB storage, while the Note 13 comes with 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage or 256 GB storage configurations.

Both are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries, with the Note 13 Pro model benefiting from faster 67W charging compared to the 33W on the Redmi Note 13. Both phones run on the Android 13 operating system with MIUI 14.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is available in Midnight Black, Forest Green, and Lavender Purple colors, with pricing for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant starting at €300/$250/£279. The Redmi Note 13 comes in Midnight Black, Ming Green, and Ice Blue options, with the pricing for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant starting at €200/$179/£199. In Thailand, the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB model for the Redmi Note 13 costs 6,999 Thai Baht ($200 approx.) and is already on sale.

Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro Price