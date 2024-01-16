OnePlus is all set to launch its 3rd generation flagship wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds 3 in India which is scheduled for 23rd January. The launch is part of a global release, including Europe and North America, alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R flagship smartphones. OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of its highly anticipated OnePlus 12 Series on the 23rd of January 2024 in India and global markets.

The OnePlus Buds 3, which is already launched in China, will feature dual dynamic drivers – a 10.4 mm woofer combined with a 6 mm tweeter. The upcoming earbuds will ensure a broad frequency range from 15 Hz to 40 KHz promising powerful bass, crisp treble, and deeply resonant vocals along with its 49 dB ANC feature for an immersive audio experience.

The OnePlus Buds 3 will be available in two unique color options – Splendid Blue, and Metallic Gray. The earbuds will come with a metallic coating and matte finish design weighing 4.8 grams each. The OnePlus Buds 3 will be available from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus Experience stores offline.

The OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event starts at 19:30 IST on 23rd January 2024. The OnePlus 12, which is going to launch along with the earbuds, will be the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

Regarding the Buds 3, the company said, “Embodying OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy, the OnePlus Buds 3 are more than just earbuds; they are a testament to the brand’s commitment to superior sound quality and smart user experience.

The Buds 3, tagged as “Harmony Unfiltered,” seamlessly blend high-fidelity sound with a swift and effortless user interface. This combination elevates the wireless audio experience, staying true to the “Never Settle” ethos that OnePlus is renowned for.

OnePlus has embraced a contemporary and elegant design philosophy, focusing on achieving an ideal balance between comfort and visual appeal. With the Buds 3, OnePlus elevates this concept by merging classic, modern aesthetics with an ergonomic approach. This enhancement not only betters the physical quality of the earbuds but also ensures an exceptional user experience.”