Xiaomi India has unveiled its latest addition to the security camera lineup, Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K launched in India at ₹3,299 flaunting its 3 MP camera with a revamped 6P lens and f/1.6 aperture for crystal-clear 2K HD video output. The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K offers a comprehensive surveillance solution, the camera features a 360° panoramic view, intelligent motion detection powered by AI Human detection, real-time two-way voice calling, and more.
Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Specifications & Features
- The 3MP sensor provides 2304 x 1296 pixels 2K video, coupled with an f/1.6 aperture for superior image quality.
- The upgraded 6P lens minimizes light refraction, ensuring clearer and more detailed images.
- Enjoy a full 360° horizontal view and a 108° vertical view, capturing sharp and smooth video footage.
- Versatile mounting options with support for both standard and inverted mounting, including 180º screen rotation.
- Incorporates Wide Dynamic Range Mode for enhanced image quality.
- Connects seamlessly via Wi-Fi at 2.4 GHz.
- H.265 video encoding technology optimizes storage space by saving 50% more compared to H.264 videos at the same pixel rate.
- Infrared LEDs enhance night vision capabilities, providing clearer nighttime images.
- Full-color capture in low-light conditions adds vibrancy to footage under challenging lighting situations.
- AI Human detection enhances the camera’s ability to discern human activity.
- Compatible with the Xiaomi Home App for convenient control and monitoring.
- Real-time two-way voice calling feature for interactive communication.
- Supports microSD cards (up to 256GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices for flexible storage options.
The price for the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is ₹3,299 in India and is available on mi.com/in.
Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Price In India, Availability, & Offers
- Price: ₹3,299
- Availability: 13th January 2023 i.e. today on mi.com/in
- Offers: N/A