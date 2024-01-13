Xiaomi India has unveiled its latest addition to the security camera lineup, Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K launched in India at ₹3,299 flaunting its 3 MP camera with a revamped 6P lens and f/1.6 aperture for crystal-clear 2K HD video output. The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K offers a comprehensive surveillance solution, the camera features a 360° panoramic view, intelligent motion detection powered by AI Human detection, real-time two-way voice calling, and more.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Specifications & Features

The 3MP sensor provides 2304 x 1296 pixels 2K video, coupled with an f/1.6 aperture for superior image quality.

The upgraded 6P lens minimizes light refraction, ensuring clearer and more detailed images.

Enjoy a full 360° horizontal view and a 108° vertical view, capturing sharp and smooth video footage.

Versatile mounting options with support for both standard and inverted mounting, including 180º screen rotation.

Incorporates Wide Dynamic Range Mode for enhanced image quality.

Connects seamlessly via Wi-Fi at 2.4 GHz.

H.265 video encoding technology optimizes storage space by saving 50% more compared to H.264 videos at the same pixel rate.

Infrared LEDs enhance night vision capabilities, providing clearer nighttime images.

Full-color capture in low-light conditions adds vibrancy to footage under challenging lighting situations.

AI Human detection enhances the camera’s ability to discern human activity.

Compatible with the Xiaomi Home App for convenient control and monitoring.

Real-time two-way voice calling feature for interactive communication.

Supports microSD cards (up to 256GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices for flexible storage options.

The price for the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is ₹3,299 in India and is available on mi.com/in.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Price In India, Availability, & Offers