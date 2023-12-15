OnePlus 12 Series is set to launch globally on 23rd January 2024, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones – OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in India and global markets. Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 12 in China, the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

The company marks a decade of innovation in an exclusive anniversary video. Today, OnePlus unveiled an exclusive video celebrating its 10-year journey with its founding members and friends. This video not only reflects on the remarkable milestones of the past decade but also provides a glimpse into the future, revealing the highly anticipated global launch date for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R flagship devices on 23rd January 2024. An exciting announcement during the video was the confirmation that the OnePlus R series will be available for purchase outside of India and China for the first time in its history.

In just ten years, OnePlus has transformed from a bold concept into a globally recognized technology brand with a presence in over 50 markets worldwide and a registered community base exceeding 50.2 million users. Recent data as of October 2023 indicates a 59% increase in global sales compared to the same period last year, with a substantial 40% growth in India. This underscores the brand’s consistent global expansion and growing recognition.

As a token of appreciation for the unwavering support, collaboration, and loyalty from its users over the past decade, OnePlus has launched a special 10th-anniversary celebration, dedicated to giving back to its devoted fanbase.

Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus said, “Back in 2013, we were a small team, but we had really big ideas about building better products. Even though so much has changed since our humble beginnings, just as much has stayed the same. Regardless of how the world has changed around us, our essence as OnePlus remains the same. As long as we hold on to our ‘Never Settle’ ethos, OnePlus will always stay true to its roots.”

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus said, “As an R&D and product person, being able to take part in the research and implementation of truly cutting-edge technologies has been the most fulfilling aspect of this journey for me. Throughout these ten years, every OnePlus product, and even the company itself, has been built hand in hand with our users. Co-creation is an inseparable part of our DNA, and I hope that OnePlus will continue to push the boundaries of technology with tech enthusiasts everywhere for the next ten years and more to come.”

Both flagship smartphones – OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are set to be released at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event at 19:30 IST on 23 January 2024. Stay tuned for more.