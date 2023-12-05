OnePlus has announced its top-of-the-line flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 12 in China and it’s the successor to the OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 12 is currently the newest and the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

The OnePlus 12 flaunts its Ceramic and glass design with an IP65 rating and is available in three colorways – the White has a new generation of Ceramic glass technology that leaves a blank space without changing the original intention, the Flowy Emerald colorway has emerald green glass technology, and the braided channels of Dart River inspire patterns, and lastly the Black has a matte finish that has silk glass craftsmanship.

It has a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED with 2K+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels) and an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz. Other display features include a 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The OnePlus 12 comes with a triple Hasselblad camera system with the primary camera being a 50 MP f/1.6 utilizing a 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor. The two secondary cameras are a 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro camera using the Sony IMX581 sensor and a 64 MP f/2.6 Omnivision OV64B periscope 3x telephoto camera. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC laced with Adreno 750 GPU for high-end gaming in addition to up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone offers a 5,400 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone runs on the new ColorOS 14 (China) based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 12 Specifications & Features

Display: 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, 2K resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, 2K resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection Software: ColorOS 14 (China), Android 14 operating system

ColorOS 14 (China), Android 14 operating system CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 750 Graphics

Adreno 750 Graphics Memory: Up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: Up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

Up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 1/1.4″ + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro IMX581 + 64 MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto 3x Omnivision OV64B), 6x in-sensor zoom, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System, Optical Image Stabilization, 8K Video Recording (24 fps), LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 1/1.4″ + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro IMX581 + 64 MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto 3x Omnivision OV64B), 6x in-sensor zoom, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System, Optical Image Stabilization, 8K Video Recording (24 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615

32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615 Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging

5,400 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging Colors: White, Black, Flowy Emerald

The OnePlus 12 is priced at 4,299 yuan (~US$606 or ~₹50,570) for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, 4,799 yuan (~US$677 or ~₹56,530) for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, 5,299 yuan (~US$747 or ~₹62,425) for its 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant, and the top variant is priced at 5,799 yuan (~US$818 or ~₹68,227) for its 24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant.

The OnePlus 12 will be launching in early 2024 and we should know the pricing for India and global markets during the launch.

OnePlus 12 Price, Availability, Offers