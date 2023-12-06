Redmi India has launched its latest Redmi 13C Series smartphones in India – the Redmi 13C and the Redmi 13C 5G featuring 90 Hz display, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants, a 50 MP primary camera, splash and dust resistant design, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G are the newest smartphones from the brand in the country under the Redmi 13C Series both flaunting a splash and dust-resistant design. The Redmi 13C comes in two color options – Stardust Black, and Starshine Green while the Redmi 13C 5G comes in three color options – Starlight Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green.

Both smartphones feature a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels resolution) with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio display, up to 600 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Both run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the camera’s front, the Redmi 13C equips a 50 MP AI triple camera setup with 50 MP f/1.8 being the primary camera, a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera, and an Auxiliary lens while the Redmi 13C 5G offers a dual camera setup with 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and an Auxiliary lens. The front camera includes an 8 MP f/2.0 on the Redmi 13C whereas a 5 MP on the Redmi 13C 5G.

Specs include a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clocked at 1,000 MHz for Redmi 13C. The Redmi 13C 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Both smartphones come in three variants: 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The RAM type is LPDDR4X RAM while the storage type is eMMC 5.1 on Redmi 13C and UFS 2.2 on Redmi 13C 5G. The storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card.

Commenting on the launch, Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said, “To lead the next wave of digitalization, it is critical to ensure 5G adoption at scale. In 2023, we made significant strides in 5G accessibility with the record-breaking success of the Redmi 12 5G – the #1 shipped 5G smartphone in Q3 2023. As we head into 2024, the global debut of the Redmi 13C 5G in India is yet another significant leap towards our goal of empowering India with 5G technology.”

The price for the Redmi 13C starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB and 128 GB storage variant, ₹9,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹11,499 for its top variant i.e. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The price for the Redmi 13C 5G starts at ₹10,999 for its 4 GB and 128 GB storage variant, ₹12,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹14,499 for its top variant i.e. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The Redmi 13C will be available from 12th December 2023 while the Redmi 13C 5G will be available from 16th December 2023 across Amazon.in, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. Launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and Debit cards or ₹1,000 instant bonus for Xiaomi users on purchasing Redmi 13C 5G (8 GB variant). The Redmi 13C 5G will be available starting at ₹999 with Axio easy finance.

Price (Redmi 13C): ₹8,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) ₹9,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) ₹11,499 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹8,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) ₹9,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) ₹11,499 (8 GB + 256 GB) Price (Redmi 13C 5G): ₹10,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) ₹12,499 (6 GB + 128 GB) ₹14,499 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹10,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) ₹12,499 (6 GB + 128 GB) ₹14,499 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 12th December 2023 (Redmi 13C) | 16th December 2023 (Redmi 13C 5G) on across Amazon.in, mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores

12th December 2023 (Redmi 13C) | 16th December 2023 (Redmi 13C 5G) on across Amazon.in, mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and Debit cards, ₹1,000 instant bonus for Xiaomi users on purchasing Redmi 13C 5G (8 GB variant), Redmi 13C 5G starting at ₹999 with Axio easy finance

