Redmi India is all set to launch its Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in India in January 2024. During the launch of its Redmi 13C Series today, the brand provided a glimpse into its upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G which will be launching in January 2024. At the end of the launch, the company revealed that the entire event had been shot of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G will be the brand’s newest midrange smartphone in India under the Redmi Note 13 Series. To remind you, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Redmi Note 13 Pro were already introduced in China back in September 2023. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is expected to be announced next month alongside the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

According to the Chinese variants, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ specs and features include a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits brightness, a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, as much as 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, 200 MP OIS camera, and a 5,100 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Currently, not many details are available for the Indian variant, but we can expect it to be similar to the Chinese models. We should see more details including its exact launch date, highlights, and features in the coming weeks.

