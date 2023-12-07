realme India is all set to launch its realme C67 5G in India on 14th December, the company has officially shared a teaser highlighting its 5G connectivity. The realme C67 5G will be the latest budget smartphone from the brand under the realme C Series.

realme India tweeted, “Elevate your tech experience with the brilliant #realmeC675G – a symphony of innovation launching on 14th December, 12 noon. Don’t miss the unveiling of this #5GChargingChampion! Know more: https://bit.ly/46GoljH”. As per the teaser, the smartphone will come with 5G connectivity, dual cameras on the rear side, and will be available in a Green color variant.

Elevate your tech experience with the brilliant #realmeC675G – a symphony of innovation launching on 14th December, 12 noon. Don't miss the unveiling of this #5GChargingChampion! Know more: https://t.co/icpPBoAUzb pic.twitter.com/nWl1P4JxGG — realme (@realmeIndia) December 7, 2023

The company hasn’t shared many details, however, it looks similar to the narzo 60x 5G with its identical color. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50 MP primary camera, 33W fast charging, and a 7.89 mm ultra slim design with IP54 ratings. Moreover, it might feature a 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a 5000 mAh battery.

More details on the realme C67 5G will be available including its price, specifications, and color variants once the smartphone goes official next week.

