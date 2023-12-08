WhatsApp has expanded its ‘View Once’ feature to voice messages, initially, it was introduced for photos and videos back in 2021. WhatsApp has already added some exciting features this year, including Secret Code for Chat Lock, WhatsApp Channels, Edit Messages, Chat Lock, Passkeys support, Proxy support, support for multiple accounts, and now the enhanced View Once feature.

This new feature allows users to send voice messages that can be listened to only once by the recipient before they automatically disappear from the chat. Once the user has sent a View Once voice message, there will be an opened receipt in the chat which indicates that the recipient has viewed the media or voice message. These messages aren’t saved, WhatsApp reassures users that View Once voice messages, like other messages, are end-to-end encrypted by default.

Regarding the new feature, WhatsApp said, “For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.”

How to send a View Once voice message on WhatsApp

Open an individual or group chat.

Tap the microphone icon.

icon. Swipe up to lock the recording.

Tap and hold to record your voice message.

Tap View Once when it turns green to activate View Once mode.

when it turns green to activate View Once mode. Tap Send.

The new View Once for voice messages will roll out globally over the next few days making this feature available to all users.