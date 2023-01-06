After introducing the undo ‘Delete for me’ action feature for its users last month under which users who accidentally use ‘Delete for me’ instead of ‘Delete for everyone’ on a message can undo the action. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out another feature that enables its users to stay connected even in restricted or private communication. WhatsApp now officially supports Proxy, the company announced today that WhatsApp Proxy support will allow users to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted.

WhatsApp wrote in a blog post, “We are aware that just as we celebrated the start of 2023 through a private text or call, there are many people who are being deprived of the ability to reach their loved ones due to internet shutdowns. To help, today we’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users worldwide. This means we’re putting the power in people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp even if their connection is blocked or disrupted”.

The Tweet from the official WhatsApp Twitter account says, “If WhatsApp is blocked in your country, you can use a proxy to stay connected and chat with friends and family 📲. When connecting to WhatsApp via proxy, personal messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption 🔒”

“We continue to fight for your right to communicate freely and privately. Now, when connecting to WhatsApp directly is not possible, you can stay connected around the world through a server set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping others communicate freely”, another Tweet states.

Your personal messages and calls will still be protected with end-to-end encryption. That means it stays between you and the person you’re communicating with and won’t be visible to anyone else, not even proxy servers, WhatsApp and Meta.

Users can update WhatsApp to the latest version for WhatsApp Proxy support. For those using the most recent version of the app, WhatsApp Proxy support is now accessible in the Settings menu.

“Our wish for 2023 is that this internet shutdown never happens. The disruptions we’ve seen in Iran for months are depriving people of human rights and preventing people from getting immediate help. However, in case this shutdown continues, we hope this solution will help people wherever secure and reliable communication is needed”, the company added in the blog post.