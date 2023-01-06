Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services in four more cities – Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh as promised, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Siliguri in West Bengal. The Jio True 5G is now live in 72 cities all over India and is rolling out 5G at a rapid pace.

Jio has become the first telecom provider to launch 5G services in Ludhiana and also across all prominent large cities of MP. Jio True 5G has already expanded to major cities like Indore and Bhopal in MP, and now Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Every town and taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services by the end of December 2023, according to Jio.

The 5G launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore said the company. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G, starting today.

List of 72 cities where Jio True 5G is available

4th October 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata 22nd October 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

Nathdwara, Chennai 10th November 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Bengaluru, Hyderabad 11th November 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad 23rd November 2022: Pune

Pune 25th November 2022: 33 districts of Gujarat

33 districts of Gujarat 14th December 2022: Ujjain temples

Ujjain temples 20th December 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

Kochi, Guruvayur temple 26th December 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur, 28th December 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi 29th December 2022: Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal, Indore 5th January 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack 6th January 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

Commenting on the launch, a Jio Spokesperson said, “We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states.

We are proud to honour our commitment of offering a world-class network that is growing at a rapid pace. Jio True 5G will equip the people in these states with infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT.

We are grateful to the State Governments and administration teams for their continued support in our quest to digitize these regions.”

Last month, Jio announced its 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and expanded to 11 more cities a couple of days back which was the company’s largest multi-state 5G roll-out. The cities include – Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Derabassi, Kharar, Lucknow, Mysuru, Mohali, Nashik, Panchkula, Trivandrum, and Zirakpur. After Indore and Bhopal, four more cities are added to its 5G coverage – Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri. Jio 5G is already available in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, Varanasi, and all over Gujarat.

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

