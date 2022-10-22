After the launch of its Jio True 5G service in India, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Jio 5G Wi-Fi services in high-footfall areas such as Educational Institutes, Religious places, Railway Stations, Bus stands,

Commercial Hubs and more.

The Jio 5G Wi-Fi service is powered by Jio True 5G which was introduced earlier this month. This is in fact, an addition to the recently launched Jio True 5G service alongwith the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

As a Shubh-Aarambh, Jio has also started 5G Wi-Fi services powered by Jio True 5G in the temple town of Nathdwara located in Rajasthan. Jio is working on its services to go live in more cities and increase the availability of Jio True 5G handsets.

Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions.

As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G.

Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer.”

The service will be offered without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period. For non-Jio customers, users will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience.

The Jio True 5G services have already started off in four cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi and now, Reliance Jio has also added more cities, Chennai being the latest addition to the list to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited Jio users in Chennai can access Unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps and experience Jio True 5G.

