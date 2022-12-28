Reliance Jio today has announced its Jio True 5G services across 11 cities and it’s the company’s largest multi-state 5G roll-out as of now. The cities include Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Derabassi, Kharar, Lucknow, Mysuru, Mohali, Nashik, Panchkula, Trivandrum, and Zirakpur. Last month, Jio announced its 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and now the company expands its 5G network to 11 more cities.

“Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi,” the statement said terming it the “largest multi-state roll-out of 5G services till date”.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G, starting today. Jio 5G is already available in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, and Varanasi.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said,

“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.”

“These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.”

“We are grateful to the Chandigarh Administration, State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.