Reliance Jio launches True 5G service; Jio Welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its True 5G service in India on this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, post the successful demonstration of 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022. Alongside the 5G launch, the telco has also announced Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed.

The beta trial of its True-5G services starts off in the four cities, users who reside within these four cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, have a chance to experience the true 5G using the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, all they require is a 5G smartphone.

The 5G plans are yet to announce, however, under the Welcome Offer, Jio users will be able to get access to free 5G service using a 5G smartphone. The cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi where the beta trial of its true 5G starts.

If we recall, during the launch of the 4G service, the telco announced its 4G Welcome Offer under which users received free 4G access until the official plans were announced. Jio is following in the same footsteps during this 5G launch, the 5G Welcome Offer gives their users free 5G until the plans are announced.

Currently, Jio has announced beta trials for its 5G services, which means not everyone will be able to get access to Jio 5G network, only those who are residing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi can gain access to the 5G connectivity. Users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset. Customers will only pay for their existing 4G plan and will not be charged an additional amount for 5G data during the trial. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services.

Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country”.

“Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realize the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size. India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.”

“By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.