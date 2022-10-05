Xiaomi 12T Series unveiled globally, features 200MP pro-grade cameras, 120W HyperCharge, and more

Xiaomi today unveiled its two latest flagship smartphones to the global market. The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T both are currently the latest smartphones under the Xiaomi 12T Series and feature Xiaomi’s pro-grade imaging system (up to 200 MP) for people who seek enhanced performance and creative ways to produce content.

Xiaomi 12T Series smartphones will feature pro-grade cameras that offer users an exceptional smartphone photography experience. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone features a pro-grade 200 MP imaging system backed by flagship specifications (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1) and Xiaomi’s own advanced AI algorithms.

According to Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 12T Pro delivers superb imagery with high clarity, strong night photography, and quick focusing. These together with a variety of other optimizations allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus.

The camera also features in-sensor 2x zoom that can utilize the capabilities of the large 1/1.22″ sensor size to take ideal portraits. With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro intelligently crops and creates professional-looking content. The Xiaomi 12T Pro also supports up to 8K video recording.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Xiaomi 12T Pro is currently the fastest Snapdragon flagship SoC for smartphones to date, clocked at 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU for high-end gaming. The CPU is manufactured in a power-efficient 4nm process at TSMC and offers higher clocked CPU and GPU cores at lower power consumption.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12T implements a triple camera array – a 108 MP pro-grade primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The hardware on the Xiaomi 12T is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra, a fast and power-efficient SoC built on a 5nm TSMC process. The SoC further equips a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU (6-cores) for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

The Xiaomi 12T Series equips a stunning 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen with 1220p pixels resolution and over 68 billion colors, that’s huge compared to the 10-bit 1B color depth. The display is also enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate based on content viewed. The Adaptive Reading mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve eye comfort.

About the design, the Xiaomi 12T Series offer a premium design with a curved frosted back for reduced fingerprints on the back panel and comes in 3 colors: Black, Silver, and Blue.

Xiaomi 12T Series offers fast charging capabilities, both phones have a large 5,000 mAh battery and feature a 120W HyperCharge fast charging. Both can be charged to 100% in 19 minutes and delivers up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time as per Xiaomi. In addition, it comes with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge in which the device learns users’ day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health.

The base variant of the smartphone starts with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which is priced at EUR 749 (approx ~₹60,500). Xiaomi is yet to clarify if the Xiaomi 12T Series smartphones will come to India anytime soon.