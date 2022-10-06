How to easily add Remote Desktop users in Windows 11

The Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft comes with support for the Remote Desktop feature that allows the user to connect to the computer remotely.

While the feature is quite useful, it is not available to every license type of Windows OS. It is not available for Windows Home users, so to have access to this feature, you need to have Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Enterprise edition on your system.

If the user on your Windows 11-powered system isn’t added to the Remote Desktop feature, then the user won’t have access to the feature, but it is possible to manually add a user to have access to this tool.

There are multiple different ways to add a user to the Remote Desktop functionality, but for this guide, we will focus on only one of those methods. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to add a user to have Remote Desktop access using the built-in Local Users and Groups tool.

How to add Remote Desktop users in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Local Users and Groups control panel. To do this, press the Windows + R keys on the keyboard and when the Run prompt appears on the screen, type “lusrmgr.msc” and hit the Enter key.

Step 2: When the tool opens, expand the “Groups” section on the left-side pane and then double-click the “Remote Desktop Users” option from the right-side pane.

Step 3: In the Remote Desktop Users Properties settings panel that opens, click the “Add” button and then click the “Advanced” button.

Step 4: Select “Users or Built-in security principals” and then click on the “Find Now” button to get a list of all the users.

Step 5: On that screen, choose the user you want to add access to the Remote Desktop feature, and then click the “Ok” button for every open settings panel.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully added a user on your computer to have access to the Remote Desktop feature.