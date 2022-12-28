Launching its Airtel 5G Plus services at numerous locations in India, Airtel has extended its 5G network to Jammu and Srinagar. This month, Airtel has added Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, and more cities for 5G coverage.

Airtel 5G is currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Govt medical college, Bahu Plaza, Jammu railway station, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Srinagar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Chashma shahi, Old city in Kashmir and few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in due course of time. Airtel already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said,

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all key metros by the end of this year 2022. Plus, all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.