Want to add more languages in Windows 11? Your Windows 11 PC is already set up in a single language at the time you got the computer (let’s suppose English), and now you want to use Windows 11 in a different language. You can easily add more languages in Windows 11, here’s what you need to do, follow the steps shown in this quick tutorial.

Windows 11 supports a variety of languages which you can add anytime under the Windows Settings. Once you add a second language, the menus, title bars, and other elements in Windows will be shown in the preferred language which you have added. Your keyboard also changes, so you can type the characters of the selected language. You can use more than one language in Windows 11 (and older versions as well) and switch between them easily.

How to add more languages in Windows 11

Step 1: Open Windows Settings by pressing the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I . You can also use the Windows Start button in the Taskbar and type Settings .

Step 2: On the left side, click on Time & language and click Language & region on the right.

Step 3: Under the Language section, you can see the preferred languages option where there’s a button to add a language. Click on Add a language button and search for the languages you are looking to add in Windows 11. Click Next.

Step 4: You will be prompted to install the language features after choosing the language. Install language features in the next window. Uncheck the box if you don’t require the optional language features. Click Install.

That’s all, the language is now added to Windows 11. You can add multiple languages anytime using this method, all you need is to click the Add a language button and select the one you want to install. So, now you know how to add more languages in Windows 11.

To view Windows 11 in the preferred language, use the Windows display language drop-down button under the Language section where you just added the language. Choose the language you want to use with Windows 11. Switch languages anytime from the Windows display language option in the Language & region settings.

