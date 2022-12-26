With the latest version of Windows, the icons in the Taskbar has changed their position, now you can see the centered taskbar icons along with the Windows Start button and this is one of the biggest visual changes in Windows 11. Here’s what you can do to move icons on the left side in Taskbar on your Windows 11 PC.

By default, the Windows Start button and all the apps pinned to the taskbar sit in the center of the taskbar similar to what we have seen in the macOS. This is different than all the past Windows versions and with the new change, some users still want to move icons on the left side. If you prefer the classic left-aligned Windows Start button and the icons in the taskbar, here’s how what you can do to change the Taskbar style, follow these steps.

How to move icons on the left side in Taskbar [Windows 11]

Step 1: Launch the Windows Settings on your PC using the Windows + I keyboard shortcut or using the Start button .

Step 2: On the left side, click on Personalization, and click Taskbar on the right . Alternatively, you can right-click on Taskbar and click Taskbar settings to directly jump into the Taskbar settings.

Step 3: Under Taskbar settings , click Taskbar Behaviors and choose Left for the Taskbar Alignment option.

Now the Taskbar icons have been moved to the left side just like the previous versions of Windows. You can also tweak more settings related to the Windows Taskbar here. Now you know how to move icons on the left side in Taskbar on your Windows 11 PC.

