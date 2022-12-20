Want to access the touch keyboard using the tray icon in Windows 11? If your laptop has a touchscreen or own a Windows tablet, you can use the touch keyboard to enter text if you don’t have the keyboard accessory. Here’s how to always show touch keyboard icon in Windows 11 so that you can anytime access the touch keyboard on your Windows 11 computer.

In most cases, the touch keyboard will open automatically by tapping where you want to enter text. If it doesn’t, you can turn it on yourself. Here’s how. Follow these easy steps.

How to always show touch keyboard icon in Windows 11

Step 1: Launch the Windows Settings using the Windows Key + I keyboard shortcut or using the Windows Start button .

Step 2: Once you are in Windows Settings, click on Personalization on the left sidebar and click on the Taskbar option on the right. You can also right click on the Taskbar and click on Taskbar settings to directly jump in.

Step 3: Under the Taskbar corner icons, turn on the slider that says Touch keyboard. That’s all you have to do, now check the touch keyboard icon in the notification tray.

You can anytime click on the icon and bring the touch keyboard in Windows 11. This works for Windows 11 desktop PCs in addition to tablets.

