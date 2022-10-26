Microsoft Windows 11 operating system comes with several features, and for the system to work smoothly for the users and to offer a better user experience, it automatically loads some of the tools and applications when the system boots up.

There are two types of auto-start apps on the system — one is a part of the system and loads automatically, and the other is a user-installed application that can be configured to load automatically at the time of startup or when the computer starts.

The Windows 11 operating system comes with a feature that notifies users when a new application registers itself to run at startup, but the feature is disabled by default which can be enabled through the Settings app.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily enable the Startup App Notifications feature on your Windows 11 operating system thorugh System Settings.

How to enable Startup App Notifications in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer. To do this, search for the Settings app from the Start Menu and select it or press the Windows + I keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “System” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: Under System Settings, select the “Notifications” option from the right side pane.

Step 4: When the Notification Settings loads, toggle the switch On for the “Startup App Notification” option.

That’s it. Once you follow this step-by-step guide on your Windows 11 computer, then the Startup App Notification feature is enabled on your device. When the feature is enabled, it will show a notification whenever an application is added to the startup list.

Follow us on Google News