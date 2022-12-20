Amazon has quietly launched its Prime Gaming service in India. Amazon Prime Gaming allows you to access a bunch of exclusive content for games and a collection of PC games every month for free. Users can access a range of mobile, PC, and Mac games as well as in-game loot at no additional cost.

The benefits of Prime Gaming include free games and in-game loot every month. Users will get free games included with Prime and can keep them forever. Plus, in-game content such as exclusive bundles, in-game items/currency, weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more are added which can be claimed for free.

The Prime Gaming service complimentary to Amazon Prime and Video subscribers is available through the official Prime Gaming website (https://gaming.amazon.com). Amazon Prime membership users can avail all the Prime Gaming benefits. Users will gain access to a variety of free games, in-game items/currency, and exclusive bundles.

To use the service, head over to the Prime Gaming official website and sign in with your Amazon Prime account credentials. Claim the in-game content or the games that are listed. After claiming free games, users can download them to a PC.

Some games require you to link to the Epic Games Store, and the games are automatically added to the Epic Games library. For some games, you get a game code that will be eligible for redemption on the respective website. You need to claim it within the period mentioned.

