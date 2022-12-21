After launching its Airtel 5G Plus services at a number of locations, Airtel has expanded its 5G network to more locations – Imphal, Manipur and Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Two days back, Airtel launched 5G services in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and now three more locations added.

Airtel already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

For Imphal, the Airtel 5G is currently operational at Akampat area, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, Babupara area, War Cemetery, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband, and a few other select locations in Imphal.

For Ahmedabad, the Airtel 5G is currently operational at SG Highway, Satellite, Sabarmati, Navrangpura, Memnagar, Chandkheda, Motera, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar locations in Ahmedabad.

For Gandhinagar, the Airtel 5G is currently operational at Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, DA-IICT, Pethapur, and other key locations in Gandhinagar town.

Commenting on the launch of Airtel 5G in Imphal, Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam, and North East said,

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Imphal. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more.”

Commenting on the launch of Airtel 5G in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Sunil Taldar, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel said,

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more.”

Airtel is extending its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all key metros by the end of this year 2022. Plus, all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.