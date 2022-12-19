After launching its Airtel 5G Plus services at various locations, Airtel has expanded the 5G network to Shimla. Airtel has launched 5G services in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and is currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge, and Sanjoli Helipad Area, and a few other select locations.

Airtel already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow. The 5G services are also available at various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel is extending its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all key metros by the end of this year 2022. Plus, all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North said,

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Shimla. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”