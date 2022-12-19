Samsung has launched its two latest smartphones in India, the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e both featuring a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, OneUI 4.1 interface, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is the tone-down variant of the Samsung Galaxy A04, the major difference is the cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A04 is on the higher side with a 50 MP primary camera as opposed to the 13 MP on the Samsung Galaxy A04e. The rest of the specifications remain identical.

About the display, both phones offer a 6.5-inch Infinity-V LCD display with HD+ resolution (1,560 × 720 pixels). The phones run on Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12. The cameras on the Galaxy A04 are 50 MP primary + 2 MP depth on the rear side while the cameras on the Galaxy A04e are 13 MP primary + 2 MP depth. Both of them have a 5 MP selfie camera on the front side.

Moving to the hardware specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Samsung Galaxy A04e, both equip a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Both feature a 5,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C, a 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS.

The difference here is the variants, the Samsung Galaxy A04e comes in a total of three variants with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage as the base model, the second model with the same 3 GB RAM has 64 GB storage while the top has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes in two storage variants – 64 GB storage and 128 GB storage with 4 GB RAM on both models. The additional RAM Plus feature allows you to extend the RAM up to 8 GB in total.

Akshay S Rao, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India said,

“Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e carry forward the A series legacy with segment-leading features like 8GB memory with RAM Plus, high storage of up to 128GB, a massive 5000mAh battery and Face Recognition to unlock your phone. With these awesome features, the new Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones are targeted at consumers looking for smooth multitasking at an affordable price.”

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Infinity-V LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,560 × 720 pixels)

6.5-inch Infinity-V LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,560 × 720 pixels) Software: Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz (ARM Cortex A53 CPU)

12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, expands up to 1 TB via microSD card (Dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, expands up to 1 TB via microSD card (Dedicated) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash



Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery: 5,000mAh battery

5,000mAh battery Colors: Green, Black, Copper

Samsung Galaxy A04e Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Infinity-V LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,560 × 720 pixels)

6.5-inch Infinity-V LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,560 × 720 pixels) Software: Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz (ARM Cortex A53 CPU)

12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, expands up to 1 TB via microSD card (dedicated)

32 GB OR 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, expands up to 1 TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (13 MP f/2.2 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash



Dual Cameras (13 MP f/2.2 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery: 5,000mAh battery

5,000mAh battery Colors: Light Blue, Copper

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A04e is priced at ₹9,299 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, the second variant with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at ₹9,999 while the top model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹11,499. The price for the Samsung Galaxy A04 is ₹11,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the top variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹12,999.

Speaking of the availability of both phones, the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e will be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting tomorrow i.e. 20th December 2022. The launch offer includes attractive EMI options starting from ₹999 and in addition to that, a cashback worth ₹1,000 using Samsung Finance+, Zest, and IDFC First.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹11,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹12,999 (4 GB + 128 GB)

₹11,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹12,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 20th December 2022, Samsung.com and select retail stores

20th December 2022, Samsung.com and select retail stores Offers: Attractive EMI options starting from ₹999, cashback worth ₹1,000 using Samsung Finance+, Zest, and IDFC First

Samsung Galaxy A04e Price in India, Availability, & Offers