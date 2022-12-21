YouTube is the most popular video platform in the world and it has millions of users who spend time watching videos. If you are among the many who want to know how much time you have spent on YouTube watching videos, there’s a simple trick for it. Here’s how you can check your YouTube watch time.

Many users spend lots of time watching YouTube videos without even realizing they have spent too much for the day. It’s better for you to keep a track of the amount of time spent watching YouTube videos. Here’s what you need to do to check your YouTube watch time.

How to check your YouTube watch time

Thankfully, YouTube has a dedicated feature called Time watched that lets you view the amount of time you have spent watching YouTube videos. You can easily access it from your YouTube profile.

Step 1: Tap on your YouTube profile in the top right corner.

Step 2: Choose Time watched from the list which takes you to the YouTube time watched history.

Step 3: Figure out how much time you have spent in a day or in a week from here. YouTube can remind you to take a break, you can set reminders with preferred time intervals.

Note: The YouTube time watched doesn’t include history from YouTube Music and YouTube TV, but only YouTube.

Want more stuff like this? Here’s some suggested content for you, check them out below.

More such guides are available in our How-To Guides section. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure you follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube