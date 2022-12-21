realme recently launched its latest realme 10 Series smartphones in India and the realme 10 Pro is the tone-down variant of its upper-end sibling realme 10 Pro+. The features of the realme 10 Pro include a stunning bezel-less design, 120 Hz display, and Snapdragon 695 SoC, and it runs on the new realme UI 4.0. The realme 10 Pro is among the first in the realme family to receive the realme UI 4.0 and it offers a bunch of tricks and perks. Here are the top realme 10 Pro tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, and useful features you need to know.

Top realme 10 Pro Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, Useful Features

1) Stop Apps From Using Data On Your Phone

realme UI 4.0 has a bunch of features that you can use to make things easier for you. This nifty feature allows you to control the Wi-Fi access for the installed apps on your realme 10 Pro, which means you can stop the app from using your Wi-Fi network and completely block the app using the internet. There’s a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis and you can use it for apps that use data in the background.

Some apps on your phone can use unnecessary data every time you connect to the Wi-Fi network, so why not take control of the apps that use your phone’s Wi-Fi?

Go to Settings -> Apps -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control and choose the apps that you want to stop or block the Wi-Fi access.

Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app. Now check the app and see if it has internet access.

2) Slide Three Fingers for Screenshots

Your realme 10 Pro can take screenshots way to easily, you just need to swipe your three fingers on the screen. The realme UI 4.0 has a number of gesture-based shortcuts one of which is for taking screenshots.

Taking screenshots using its three fingers gesture is the easiest and by far the most convenient way to take screenshots on your smartphone. By using the three-finger gesture, you will be able to take screenshots much easier without any hazzle.

To use this feature, swipe three fingers on the screen from top to bottom and the screenshot is quickly saved in the gallery. This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and see the slider for Swipe down with 3 fingers to take screenshot is On or Off.

3) Take A Portion Of a Screenshot

There are two more hidden gestures using the three fingers, the partial screenshot, and the scrolling screenshot and it takes a slightly different approach for gestures. Taking screenshots is easy as you now know the three-finger gesture trick which we have shown, but do you have any idea if you want to capture a portion of the screenshot? If you are capturing the full screenshot and then cropping it to your liking, then you are doing the harder way, there’s already a simple trick to do.

If you don’t want to take fullscreen screenshots, you can easily take partial screenshots by doing this simple trick. Unlike full screenshots, a partial screenshot or half screenshot gesture captures a portion of the screen and not fullscreen.

Before starting off, turn on the partial screenshot gesture settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and turn on the slider for Touch and hold with 3 fingers to take screenshot .

To take partial screenshots, just tap and hold the three fingers on the screen for a second, and then swipe down on the screen. You are provided with a selection on the screen, choose the screen area to whatever you like, and take partial screenshots. Remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe it down.

4) Take Scrolling Screenshots

The three-finger gesture also lets you take scrolling screenshots on realme 10 Pro. A scrolling screenshot is a long screenshot that captures the scrolling screen to capture a much larger image than what you see on the screen. Scrolling screenshots are useful if you are saving a long chat history, a description, a document, or some information over the internet.

To take scrolling screenshots, use the same gesture i.e. three fingers, tap and hold on the screen for a second, and swipe throughout the bottom of the screen and tap on the screen until you are satisfied with the screenshot. Your scrolling screenshot will then be saved in the gallery.

5) Split Screen Using A Simple Gesture

This handy trick can be among the underrated features of the phone, many people may not be using it, but rather they switch apps frequently instead of using both apps in split screen mode. This simple gesture allows you to split the screen and use two apps simultaneously which is very handy if you are multitasking on the phone. Say, you are chatting with your friends on WhatsApp and at the same time, you are watching videos on YouTube.

To use the Split screen feature, swipe up on the screen with three fingers to enter the Split screen mode and choose the app you want to use under split mode. You can adjust the slider to resize the apps.

The split screen can be turned On or Off from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings -> Special features -> Split screen and set the slider as per your needs.

You can also use the feature – Flexible windows just below the Split screen for floating windows similar to what you have seen on desktops.

6) Lock Apps Via Fingerprints

The realme 10 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which you can use to lock individual apps installed on the phone. With the fingerprint lock, nobody but only you can access the apps by unlocking them using your fingerprints.

When your smartphone is in an unlocked state, the apps are vulnerable as anyone can access it if they reach to your phone. An unlocked phone can give anyone access to your smartphone whether you have secured it with a fingerprint, pin, passcode, or any other security. Securing your phone with fingerprints is one of the essential things you should do, but securing the apps with fingerprints adds a layer of security on top. So, when someone tries to access your unlocked phone and open the apps, it asks for a fingerprint authentication which only you can unlock.

To lock apps with your fingerprints, make sure you have registered your fingerprints on the realme 10 Pro+.

Step 1: Head to Settings -> Password & Security -> Fingerprint and add fingerprints (if you haven’t). Once done, you will be shown a menu where you can choose to turn on the App Lock .

Step 2: Now go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock and turn on the slider, you will be asked to set up a privacy password.

Step 3: Choose the apps you want to lock using your fingerprints by using the slider.

That’s it, the apps will now be locked and secured with your fingerprints. Now try to open a secured app and you will be asked for authentication. Use your fingerprints to unlock the apps.

7) Check 4G/5G Speeds In Real-Time

The realme 10 Pro has Snapdragon 695 5G which has a 5G modem, you can get up to 5G speeds provided by your ISP. And to check the 5G speed in realtime, the realme 10 Pro shows you in the status bar. This gives you an idea if you really are getting slow internet speeds from your service provider or if there is anything in the background that’s hogging your data. You can use this feature to view the speeds of your downloads/uploads or streaming media in real-time.

Here’s how to check 4G or 5G speed on realme 10 Pro.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar and under the Status bar icons section, tap on Real-time network speed to turn on the slider.

Now, check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator working while you surf the net.

8) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

Aside from the internet speed, the status bar also shows you the battery percentage which allows you to quickly check on the battery. This quick setting will put a percentage right next to the battery icon so that you can easily check if the phone needs to be charged before it’s dead.

To view the battery percentage in the status bar, simply go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar -> Battery percentage and choose the desired option.

You can now view the percentage inside the battery or outside the battery depending on your chosen setting.

9) Make Use Of The Dark Mode

The Dark mode is among the most useful features in smartphones, the Dark mode lets you view the screen content in dark colors to ease off the eyes. It helps you to use the phone in darker environments and gives your eyes relief during the night preventing eye strain during the low ambient light.

Here’s how to turn on the Dark Mode on your realme 10 Pro with these simple steps.

Head to Settings -> Display & brightness and choose the Dark mode theme option .

Set the Scheduled to set the dark mode automatically as per your time or use the Sunset to Sunrise option.

Under the Dark mode settings, change the desired options – Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle to set the intensity of the darkness. You can also adjust the Dark mode with wallpaper, and icons, and reduce contrast in low-light conditions.

10) Put Watermarks, Date & Time Stamp on Photos

The realme 10 Pro let you put the date and time stamp as well as a realme 10 Pro watermark on photos with a quick setting. If you want your photos to show the date and time, watermark, and location information, you can enable this option in the camera settings.

Step 1: Launch the Camera App and go to Camera Settings in the top-right corner using the three dots.

Step 2: Tap on Watermarks and turn on the slider on the right.

Step 3: There are options to customize the watermark, put your custom signature or add device model, change the font size and position of the signature, add location, and the date and time stamp.

That was all about the realme 10 Pro tips and tricks we found in the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, you can spend some time on the phone to get more of it. We did a full review of the realme 10 Pro, do check it out. For more guides and tutorials like this, visit our How-To Guides. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure you follow us on our social media profiles.

