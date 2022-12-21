Google recently released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphones, and now information about the successor model, Google Pixel 8, is surfacing online even though the launch of the smartphone is almost a year away from now.

A new leak coming from a developer named Kuba Wojciechowski through the snippets of camera app code reveals that the company may use technology for the upcoming flagship smartphone’s camera called Staggering HDR.

This new technology is used for capturing short and long exposures of scenes nearly simultaneously. Google currently employs HDR Plus Bracketing, which takes individual photos in rapid succession and uses them to create a final image with a wide dynamic range.

With Staggering HDR, the rolling shutter effect is generated, which scans the sensor from top to bottom without the need for one exposure to finish before starting another one. This consumes less power in the process, and Samsung claims that it reduces power consumption by 24 percent when compared to a method using separate frames.

If Google is indeed planning to add Staggering HDR as a feature for the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup, then we expect a new camera sensor for the smartphones as the current camera sensor — Samsung ISOCELL GN1 doesn’t support this technology. Google may use an ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which comes with support for Staggering HDR, but it’s just speculation at this time.

