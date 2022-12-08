realme has just launched its latest realme 10 Series smartphones in India along with the latest Android 13 based realme 4.0 UI. The realme UI 4.0 makes a global debut with these two smartphones – realme 10 Pro+ and realme 10 Pro. The features of the smartphone include a 120 Hz display, Dimensity 1080 CPU, Curved Vision Display, and more.

Speaking of the realme 10 Pro+, the primary highlights of the smartphone are its 120 Hz curved vision display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU, 108MP triple cameras, and 67W fast charging. The realme 10 Pro is a tone-down variant of the realme 10 Pro+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 120 Hz display, and 108 MP camera. Both smartphones offer the new realme 4.0 UI based on the Android 13 build.

The realme 10 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit color display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), and 120 Hz refresh rate while the realme 10 Pro offers a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The primary cameras on both smartphones are 108 MP on the rear side while the realme 10 Pro+ has a triple setup with an additional 8 MP wide-angle camera, and the realme 10 Pro has a dual setup with 2 MP macro in common. The front side of both smartphones has 16 MP for selfies and video calling.

On the performance side, the realme 10 Pro+ is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core SoC with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU laced with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The realme 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with Adreno 619 GPU and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage on the realme 10 Pro can be expanded via microSD card, but the same cannot be expanded on the realme 10 Pro+.

On the battery side, both smartphones offer a 5,000 mAh battery life, the realme 10 Pro+ has a faster 67W charging while the realme 10 Pro has 33W fast charging.

realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit color display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front)

Software: realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.6 GHz (Cortex-A78 + Cortex-A55 processors)

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage

Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), 4K Video Recording (30fps), dual-LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Others: Stereo Speakers, In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock



Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Charging: 67W SuperDart fast charging

realme 10 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate

Software: realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC

GPU: Adreno 619

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (108 MP main + 2 MP macro)

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock



Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Charging: 33W SuperDart fast charging

The price for the realme 10 Pro+ starts at ₹24,999 (₹23,999 in offer) for its base variant – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹25,999 for its second variant which has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the top variant is priced at ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage). The price for the realme 10 Pro starts at ₹18,999 for its base variant, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹19,999 for 8 GB RAM with the same 128 GB storage.

realme 10 Pro+ Price in India & Availability

Price: ₹24,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹24,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 14th December 2022, Flipkart and realme.com

realme 10 Pro Price in India & Availability