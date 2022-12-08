Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, has called Elon Musk, who now owns the social media platform, to release everything related to the so-called Twitter Files publicly.

The development comes after Elon Musk began promoting the release of internal Twitter communications last week, which he dubbed as “Twitter Files” and claimed that the files would show the company’s efforts to censor free speech on the platform.

In a tweet, Jack Dorsey wrote: “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions? Make everything public now. #TwitterFiles.”

A few days ago, the files were released via Matt Taibbi, who is a journalist writing a substack newsletter called TK News. Elon Musk has claimed that the internal communications showed that Twitter suppressed free speech at the behest of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

It showed that the posts included nude photos of Hunter Biden, which had spread without his consent. Those tweets were in violation of the company’s revenge porn policy. Twitter also took down links to a story from the New York Post, a far-right news website, about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The files also show that Twitter employees debated whether or not to censor the story, as Twitter has a policy against publishing information that was obtained through hacking. At the time, the ban was eventually reversed, and Dorsey later called the ban a “total mistake.”

When the files were released last week, they failed to redact personal information about Twitter employees, including various employees’ email addresses. Musk has promised to release more Twitter Files.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone appeared to criticize the release on Friday, calling it “gross” and saying Elon “does things for sport that have serious consequences for real people.” Elon Musk also confirmed that he fired Twitter deputy general counsel James Baker for allegedly interfering in the publication of the information.