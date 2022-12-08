realme has just launched its latest realme 10 Series smartphones in India – realme 10 Pro+ and realme 10 Pro featuring realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 making a global debut with the launch of the realme 10 Series. We got the realme 10 Pro+ and it has a bunch of exciting features that will surely amaze you, starting with its curved vision display, slim and lightweight design, and new Dimensity 1080 CPU with 67W fast charging support. Here’s more about the phone in our realme 10 Pro+ review.

realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit color display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front)

Software: realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.6 GHz (Cortex-A78 + Cortex-A55 processors)

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage

Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), 4K Video Recording (30fps), dual-LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Others: Stereo Speakers, In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock



Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Charging: 67W SuperDart fast charging

Price: ₹24,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

On the design front, the realme 10 Pro+ has an impressively slim design with a 7.78 mm thin (7.95 mm for the Hyperspace variant) and is extremely light weighing around 172.5 grams (174.5 grams for the Hyperspace variant). The moment you pick up the phone and you will be blessed with its curved design, it’s easy to hold and comfortable in the hands.

The back has a smooth matte finish Hyperspace design and it looks really well due to its reflective patterns. There are a total of three color variants of the smartphone – Hyperspace, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter, we got the Nebula Blue color and you can see it in the images we have shared below. Do note that it’s not glass design, and the sides aren’t metallic, we assume this is why the phone has a lighter-weight design.

The realme 10 Pro+ equips a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 360 Hz touch sampling rate with a smooth 1,260 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate as per realme. The brightness is 800 nits and comes with a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen has an in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the backside, you can see dual cameras, but if you look closely, there are two lenses in one camera module, making it three in total. The main camera is 108 MP while the other two are 8 MP & 2 MP. The front side has a punch-hole design with a 16 MP selfie camera.

The right side has a power button and volume controls, the top has a microphone and a loudspeaker (stereo) while the bottom side offers another loudspeaker making dual speakers. The bottom side also comes with a USB Type-C, a microphone, and a dual SIM tray that supports dual 5G SIMs, but no microSD slot and no 3.5 mm. You also have to get a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter separately to plug in any 3.5 mm earphones/headphones on this phone.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 10 Pro+ runs on the realme UI 4.0 (Android 13) out-of-the-box. The realme 10 Pro+ packs a new user interface, this time realme has put the latest realme UI 4.0 in the realme 10 Pro+ and it’s based on the Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 has made its global debut with the launch of the realme 10 Series. With the new realme UI 4.0 and Android 13, you get loads of features that make your user experience more useful.

The realme UI 4.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved. The realme UI 4.0 is upgraded from the realme UI 3.0 with additional features and all the native features you get from the Android 13 build.

realme brings in a refreshing UI experience with the new design with a new home screen, Always-on display for multi-tasking, Dynamic Computing Engine, privacy and security, and more. The realme UI 4.0 packs a whole lot of features on top of all the native Android 13 perks and offers a bunch of customizations. We will be sharing more about realme UI 4.0 in detail.

Hardware, Performance & Gaming

Moving to its hardware, the realme 10 Pro+ equips a new MediaTek chip, Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz and is manufactured in a 6nm process. The SoC is further laced with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

About the CPU, it is manufactured in a 6nm process and offers higher clocked CPU cores i.e. 2.6 GHz. The Dimensity 1080 5G consists of 2+6 Cortex-A78 & Cortex-A55 core configurations, two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G is closely related to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G in terms of performance. The performance of the chip is equivalent to the upper midrange chips such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The CPU is more or less slightly in the upper midrange category and offers a seamless performance. We have performed the benchmarks using the Geekbench 5 CPU and GPU benchmark and you can see the scores in the screenshots below.

Speaking of the RAM and storage options, the realme 10 Pro+ comes in three variants i.e. 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the second 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and the top-most 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The storage can’t be expanded via microSD cards due to the missing slot.

The realme 10 Pro+ comes with RAM expansion technology that helps you increase the RAM to an extra 8 GB making a total of 16 GB of RAM on the phone (8 GB model). The price of the realme 10 Pro+ starts at ₹24,999 (₹23,999 in offer) for its base variant – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The second variant of the phone which has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹25,999 while the top variant is 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage which is priced at ₹27,999.

Cameras

Moving to the cameras on the phone, you get a triple camera setup while the design shows you it has two big camera modules, but looking closely, the bottom has two cameras, and the top is the main 108 MP camera which is surprisingly good. The two side cameras are 8 MP for wide-angle photography and 2 MP for macro shots. The front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling needs. No OIS is available so as is the telephoto lens.

The photos we took from the 108 MP camera are superb, the quality of the photos is impressive, you can expect a great performance out of it in bright daylight, the low-light performance is exceptionally well, it has a night mode and has optimizations for low-lighting which gives the image a brighter and decent look instead of darker.

The camera interface has a bunch of features – Street Photography mode, Pro mode, Ultra macro, Dual-View Video, Film, Slow-mo, Pano, and Tilt-Shift, alongwith all the regular features. The camera can shoot 4K videos at 30 fps which is good, and also shoots wide-angle videos as well as 240 fps slow-motion videos.

Here are some camera samples we got to show you, take a look at them below.

realme 10 Pro+ Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The battery capacity is fairly well and has good fast charging capabilities. The 67W charger can charge the phone up to 50% in about 17 minutes. The 5,000 mAh battery on the phone can offer you up to 2 days of runtime depending on your usage. The fast charging gives you solid performance, and in just a few minutes, you get plenty of battery juice.

Verdict – realme 10 Pro+

The realme 10 Pro+ has a great curved display, great design, and great performance given the price (₹24,999). The 108 MP camera performs excellently and the fast charging (67W) is another trait that is to be considered. In addition, there are plenty of things in the new realme UI 4.0 that will give you a superb Android 13 experience. Overall, the realme 10 Pro+ is worth considering for its features and specs, the price starts at ₹24,999 which you can grab at a ₹1000 discount on its sale.