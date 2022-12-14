A couple of months back, Apple released the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones in the market, making them the latest flagship offering from the brand. The devices come with several new features, including the Emergency SOS service.

Soon after the official launch of the smartphones, the Emergency SOS was made available in the United States and was limited to only one country. But now, the company has expanded the service to other countries, which include France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

For those who are unaware, Emergency SOS service on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro smartphones relies on the new satellite connection feature using which the device can send emergency notifications even when there’s no cellular connectivity available.

The service, which is available on the iPhone 14 series models running the iOS 16.1 or later version of the operating system in supported countries, is free to use for two years from the date of purchase of the device.

To activate the feature, the user needs to long press the power button and volume buttons or rapidly press the power button five times. It shows a guide on the screen for the best direction to point the device for the best signal strength for the connection.

Once the device is connected, the interface can be used to send a message to emergency service providers, and the phone will automatically share the location. If everything works correctly, then the user will be informed that the emergency responders have been notified. The phone also offers a demo mode to let users practice the Emergency SOS to be prepared for the actual emergency.