The mouse generally comes with three buttons — left, right, and middle. However, the middle click isn’t much useful these days, and thus, most laptops don’t come with support for middle clicks functionality on the touchpad, at least not by default.

Most laptops nowadays don’t have middle click buttons but have dedicated buttons for the left click and right click. While the middle click may not appear useful, there are several different functions that the middle button offers to make the experience better. Apart from scrolling the page, the middle button can be used to open a new application instance, open or close tabs, or open a contextual menu, among others.

If you are looking for a way to enable the middle click functionality, then you are at the right place. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the middle click functionality on your laptop running the Windows 11 operating system through the touch gestures on the trackpad.

How to assign a three-finger tap gesture for the middle click on the laptop touchpad

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer by pressing the Windows + I keys on the keyboard or by searching for the application through the Start Menu.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “Bluetooth & device” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: After that, select the “Touchpad” tile from the right side of the pane.

Step 4: On the Touchpad settings page, click on the “Three-finger gestures” under the Gesture & Interaction section.

Step 5: After that, click on the drop-down menu next to the “Taps” and select the “Middle mouse button” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Windows 11 computer, then the middle click function will be enabled for the touchpad thorugh the three-finger gesture.