Learning a new language has become very easy, especially with the mobile applications dedicated to let users learn a language from the comfort of their homes or anywhere they want. Instead of long lectures and lessons, the mobile app allows users to learn a new language through short clips which the users can access once a day, multiple times a day, or whenever they want.

The apps allow users to learn a range of languages, most popular among the users being Spanish, English, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, and more. While apps have made learning a language easier, the process of selecting the best app has become a bit difficult because of wide list of apps to choose from.

In this article, we have listed four of the best mobile applications for Android users to learn a new language, saving you some valuable time which you can use to learn the language.

Duolingo

This application has been leading the charts when it comes to learning new languages. It offers small lessons in the form of games and quizzes to make the process of learning a new language simple and fun.

The lessons on the application are set up based on the level of knowledge specified by the user and the objective stated for learning the language. Once the app has the required information from the user, it comes with an effective method to learn the language.

It makes the learning a fun process and has a streak feature as a motivation to never skip a day. There are also short audio stories for tracking the language skills and improving pronunciation.

Duolingo is free to use with a few advertisements, but those ads can be disabled if you purchase the pro version which also includes more progress quizzes, streak repairs, and some other features. The app has many positive reviews and has been one of the most popular apps to learn new languages.

Free version available

Paid version starts at $8.99 per month

Babbel

Unlike Duolingo, Babbel has a more formal approach when it comes to teaching a new language. The interface of the app is quite minimalist and focuses on helping the user learn a new language without any unnecessary stuff.

So, if you are among those users who don’t like the gamified approach of apps like Duolingo to learn a new language and prefer a more formal option, then Babbel is the one to try. There are games for learning, but it is not the primary method on the app.

It still offers audio-visual experience along with a review section that tracks the vocabulary. Additionally, the app also has a Live section from where users get to hear and learn from people who have expertise in the language.

The application is available for a free trial, but continued usage of the app requires a subscription. The paid version of the app also comes with additional features, including all games, videos, podcasts, and more.

Free version available

Paid version starts at $0.99

Rosetta Stone

This is a pretty good option when it comes to learning a new language. It was a leading choice for many when mobile apps hadn’t taken over the world and people were learning a new language at home through their computers by installing a software.

However, Rosetta Stone is still one of the best services to learn a new language and it offers a well-designed application with several lessons to help in learning a language. The user starts with the Language Basics chapter and proceeds further from there. It also offers different types of subjects to learn specific things under categories like Shopping, Dinning, Vacation, Recreation, Tourism, etc.

There are some features of the application that are only available on the paid version of the app, such as audio companion, learning via stories, and more. The paid version also unlocks full access to the app allowing users to watch a few lectures on the language they are learning.

Free version available

Paid version starts at $44.99 for 3 months

Memrise

Memrise looks similar to Duolingo but the way the lessons are offered on the application are different. Unlike the usual grouping of lessons like Basics 1 and Basics 2, the app has its lessons categorized based on the themes such as humans, objects, foods, etc.

It teaches new language using real-life visuals where a native speaker of the language illustrates the world that user is trying to learn. This appears to be a great way to learn the new language with proper pronunciation and body language from the real-life examples.

The paid version of the application grants full access to all the native speaker clips, allows users to download courses offline, and disables all the advertisements on the app.