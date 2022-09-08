Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series officially launched; price starts at $799

Apple has today officially announced its latest iPhone 14 series, which mostly looks like an iterative upgrade over the last year’s models. There are four models in this new lineup of smartphones, which include the Apple iPhone 14, all-new iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus model features a 6.7-inch display. Both phones have Super Retina screen that offers up to 1,200 nits brightness. There’s also a ceramic shield covering for scratch protection.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max model has a 6.7-inch panel. These devices feature a Super Retina XDR screen and offer up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The screen can also stay on all the time, thanks to the new low-power mode allowing screens to drop the refresh rate to 1Hz.

As expected, the Pro models of the new smartphones have ditched the notch on top of the screen. Instead, there’s a big cutout which the company is referring to as Dynamic Island. It can also expand to include notifications and other app information.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come powered by the Apple A15 Bionic SoC found in last year’s phones, while the Pro and Pro Max models are powered by the new A16 Bionic chipset, which packs a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU.

In the camera department, the standard models feature a new 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with a larger sensor and bigger pixels. On the other hand, the Pro models have a 48-megapixel main camera, a major jump compared to the 12MP sensor found in the previous year’s models. There’s also a new telephoto camera offering 2x optical zoom with a refreshed 12-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor.

Apple has also introduced a new feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite. When the user is in the wilderness, a new app will show where to point the phone to establish a connection and send an emergency message. The service launches in November and will be free for two years in the US and Canada.

Pricing and Availability

Apple iPhone 14 128GB: $799 256GB: $899 512GB: $1,099



Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: $899 256GB: $999 512GB: $1,199



Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: $999 256GB: $1,099 512GB: $1,299 1TB: $1499



Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: $1,099 256GB: $1,199 512GB: $1,399 1TB: $1,599



All the models will be available to pre-order from September 9th. Every model will go on sale from 16th September, except for the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be available from next month.