If you are a YouTube Music Premium member, you have the option to enjoy music offline by downloading your favorite songs and videos to your smartphone or tablet. And if you are facing low storage issues, chances are that YouTube Music is just taking space from your offline downloads. Here’s how you can delete offline downloads and free up space in the YouTube Music app.

There are two ways to download music to listen to offline, turn on smart downloads which automatically downloads the music for you based on your previous listening history and it doesn’t require any action while you can manually choose the specific playlists, songs, or albums to download. And if you have turned on the smart downloads, your storage is likely going to be consumed more.

How To Delete Offline Downloads In YouTube Music

To free up space on your phone, there are multiple ways, but if you are a YouTube user who listens to the songs (& watches videos as well), you can use this simple trick to free storage. Follow these steps to delete offline downloads in YouTube Music.

Step 1: Launch the YouTube Music app on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Tap on your profile photo in the corner as shown in the screenshot below.

Step 3: Tap Settings from the list and then tap on Library & downloads at the top.

Step 4: Under the Library & downloads, tap on Clear downloads at the bottom.

Step 5: Tap on Remove . Note that, all the downloads will be deleted from the device.

The number of songs you can download depends on how much free space is available on your device. You can limit the number of songs in Smart Downloads settings and choose between audio or video downloading.

