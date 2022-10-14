realme, one of the most well-known smartphones and technology brands, has launched the realme Care service system to improve end-to-end customer support for its users. Users can access customer services across both online and offline options including WhatsApp to social media and thousands of service centers in India.

The realme Care service system offers users a convenient after-sale service in India. Customer service is active from 9 AM to 9 PM across social media, email, voice, Whatsapp, and web chat. This allows users to avail the customer service at the convenience of their homes and not go to the service center location. The voice service is also now available in 9 regional languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Punjabi.

Commenting on the announcement Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme Care is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience. Through this initiative, we are ensuring a complete service through digital technology with ‘service quality’ as the foundation and ‘consistency, convenience and care’ as the core values. We are hopeful that realme’s service will become the customer experience benchmark in the technology industry.”

In addition to the improved customer support, realme has also announced realme Care+which is a complete mobile protection service available at an affordable cost starting at ₹489. This privileged plan allows users to get an extended 1-year warranty, 1-year screen protection, and 1 year of accidental and liquid protection.

The 1-year extended warranty covers defects and unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns and it’s priced between ₹589 and ₹2,799, depending on the device. The screen protection covers screen replacements and is priced between ₹489 and ₹2,549. The Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection Plan costs between ₹689 and ₹4,899.

realme Care+ subscribers will get access to realme trusted experts, a hassle-free claim process, and an authorized service center with genuine device parts. realme Care+ is available for both existing and new users online, including realme.com, and offline channels. Users can buy the Care+ plan using the realme Care+ website.

