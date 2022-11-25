Reliance Jio today has announced its True 5G services across Gujarat. Jio says Gujarat has become the first state in India to get True 5G in each of the 33 district headquarters. Gujarat is the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters. Starting 25th November, Jio users in Gujarat will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G.

Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said,

“We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives.”

Jio has already rolled out the True 5G service in multiple cities including Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, and now the 5G service is available across the Gujarat state with all 33 district headquarters. Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s Janmabhoomi and this strategic announcement is a dedication to Gujarat and its people.

As a model state, Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across the Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0, and IoT sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country. To begin with, Reliance Foundation and Jio both together will initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat as a part of its True 5G powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’.

This initiative will connect schools with:

JioTrue5G connectivity

Advanced Content Platform

Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform

School Management Platform

Having said that, millions of students across the country will be facilitated on a digital journey of empowerment through quality education.

Mr. Akash M Ambani added in the statement,

“Education is a focus area for Our Hon’ble Prime Minister. Imagine the power of having 300-400 million skilled Indians joining the workforce in the next 10-15 years. It will not only give a better standard of living to each Indian but will also help in realizing our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047.”

“Reliance Foundation already runs a program named Education & Sports for All (ESA), where it enables and empowers youth at the grass-root level with quality education and opportunities in sports. Jio and Reliance Foundation will take the Education for All initiative to a whole new level by using the powerful 5G tech along with platforms that digitize the schools and bring them at par with the best in India and the world.”

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.