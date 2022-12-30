Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of its True 5G services in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The company said that Jio has become the first telecom provider to launch 5G services in the tier 2 cities of Madhya Pradesh. As the leading operator in MP, Jio has invested ₹4,420 crores for the deployment of its True 5G network in MP, which is 68% of the total 5G spectrum investment by the industry.

The launch of Jio 5G services is in line with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement at Shri Mahakaal Mahalok Ujjain on 14th December 2022. The launch of 5G confirms Jio’s commitment and supports the technology readiness for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023, Jio said in a statement.

Last month, Jio announced its 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and expanded to 11 more cities a couple of days back which was the company’s largest multi-state 5G roll-out. The cities include – Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Derabassi, Kharar, Lucknow, Mysuru, Mohali, Nashik, Panchkula, Trivandrum, and Zirakpur. And now, two more cities – Indore and Bhopal are added to its 5G network.

Starting today, Jio users in the city of Indore and Bhopal will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G, starting today. Jio 5G is already available in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, Varanasi, and all over Gujarat.

Reliance Jio will launch its 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior by January 2023, said the company. In addition, every town and taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services by the end of December 2023, the company added.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said,

“We are proud to roll out 5G in Indore and Bhopal ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit in January 2023. Jio True 5G is the only 5G service to be available in these cities, and we honoured our commitment to the Hon’ble CM regarding the launch of True 5G services in the state.”

“Indore and Bhopal are important destinations in MP with special focus on education, tourism and industrial growth. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.”

“We are grateful to the Hon’ble CM Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the State Government, MP administration team for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region. Jio continues to be the most loved telecom brand in the state and enjoys almost two-third of data traffic and almost half the customer market share in the region.”

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

