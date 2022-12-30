Windows 11 Start Menu can hold shortcuts to the folders for quick access, if you are frequently using the Start menu on your Windows 11 PC, you can put shortcuts to File Explorer, User Directory, Pictures, Documents, Music, Downloads, Videos, Network, and Windows Settings. Here’s how to add folders to Start menu for quick access on your Windows 11 PC.

The Start menu will show you the icons of the folders that you have added, you can see the image below to know more. These shortcuts is quite handy and can be quickly accessed whenever you hit the Start button on the keyboard. Follow the steps shown in this quick tutorial to add folders to Start menu.

How to add folders to Start menu for quick access [Windows 11]

Step 1: Open Windows Settings by pressing the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I . You can also click on the Windows Start button and type in the search bar ‘Settings’.

Step 2: Once you are in Settings, click on Personalization on the left side.

Step 3: On the right side, scroll down and click on the Start option where you can customize the Start menu.

Step 4: Next, click on Folders and choose the folders you want to keep on the Start menu using the sliders.

Now hit the Start button on your keyboard or use the mouse, and check the folders that appear on the Start menu next to the Power button. This is how you can add folders to Start menu for quick access on your Windows 11 PC.

Like this post? Browse more content like this in our How-To Guides section.

Take a look at some suggested guides for Windows 11 below:

To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure you follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube