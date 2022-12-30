How do you open Windows Settings on your computer? If you are running Windows 11, you can access the Settings using multiple ways such as using the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I or from the Start button search, or maybe from the Power menu. But you can also access the Windows Settings from the Start menu shortcut. Here’s how to add Windows Settings shortcut to Start menu on your Windows 11 PC.

Once you add a Settings shortcut to the Windows Start, the Start menu will show you the Settings gear icon which you can use to quickly access the Windows Settings from the Start whenever you hit the Start button on the keyboard or using the mouse. Follow the steps shown in this quick tutorial to add Windows Settings shortcut to Start menu.

How to add Windows Settings shortcut to Start menu [Windows 11]

Step 1: Access Windows Settings using the Windows Key + I keyboard shortcut . Alternatively, use the Windows Start button and search for ‘Settings’ to open. Once you add Windows Settings to the Start menu, you can easily access Settings on your Windows 11.

using keyboard shortcut Step 2: Under Settings, click on Personalization which you can see on the left side.

which you can see Step 3: Scroll down and click on the Start option on the right side. From here, you can customize the Start menu stuff.

Step 4: Next, click on Folders and click the first slider next to Settings. You can keep more folders on the Start menu using the toggle switches below the Settings slider.

You have successfully added the Windows Settings shortcut to the Start menu in Windows 11. Now hit the Start button on your keyboard or use the mouse, and check if the Settings shortcut button appears on the Start menu next to the Power button. That was it, this is how you can add Windows Settings shortcut to Start menu for quick access on your Windows 11 PC.

