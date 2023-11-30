Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced Chat Lock to safeguard private conversations, and today WhatsApp gets an additional layer of protection – the Secret Code for its Chat Lock feature to enhance privacy. This feature adds extra security, particularly when sharing your smartphone or if someone gains access to your device. WhatsApp has already added some exciting features this year, including WhatsApp Channels, Edit Messages, Chat Lock, Passkeys support, Proxy support, support for multiple accounts, and more.

Regarding the matter, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said, “Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can “unintentionally” discover your most private conversations.”

WhatsApp’s Chat Lock feature allows users to lock their chats, however, with the added Secret Code, users can now set a unique password solely for locking their chats, separate from the one used to unlock their phones. This provides users with the flexibility to conceal the Locked Chats folder from their chat list. By doing so, these secured conversations can only be accessed by entering the secret code into the search bar.

Earlier WhatsApp conversations were open to all, those who already have access to your phone can read WhatsApp conversations. With the Chat Lock feature, private messages can be now secured via a Secret Code in addition to the earlier privacy features in the Chat Lock i.e. fingerprints/passwords/PINs. This feature adds an extra layer of security which is handy for those who want to protect their private WhatsApp conversations from prying eyes.

For those who prefer visibility, the option to have locked chats appear in the chat list is still available. Additionally, the process of locking a new chat has been streamlined – users can now simply long-press on the desired conversation instead of navigating to the chat’s settings.

The Secret Code for Chat Lock is rolling out today and will be available globally in the coming months. WhatsApp remains committed to enhancing Chat Lock functionalities to empower users in protecting their privacy.