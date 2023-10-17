WhatsApp has added support for Passkeys for passwordless login, this feature comes after a successful beta test conducted about a month ago. WhatsApp has already added some exciting features this year, including WhatsApp Channels, Edit Messages, Chat Lock, Proxy support, and now Passkeys support. With Passkeys, you can log into WhatsApp via your fingerprint, face recognition, or device PIN.

What is a Passkey? A passkey is a personalized FIDO (Fast Identity Online) credential, like fingerprint or face recognition for securing your Android device, instead of relying on passwords to unlock. It’s also the simplest, and most secure way to sign into your accounts without a password.

Passkeys are an easier and more secure alternative to passwords. They let you sign in with just your fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock. Passkeys will be beneficial for those who have trouble logging into their WhatsApp account using passwords. Instead of relying on a traditional password, users can use their biometric data to verify their identity.

How to Create a Passkey on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings .

and go to the . Tap on the Passkeys option from the menu and choose Create a passkey .

option from the menu and choose . Follow the on-screen instructions. You may be prompted to use your device’s screen lock.

Make sure you have updated WhatsApp to its latest version from the Google Play store.