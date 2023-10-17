Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy A05s in India tomorrow i.e. 18th of October. The Samsung Galaxy A05s will be their latest Galaxy A series smartphone in the country featuring a sleek design, 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus, Snapdragon 680, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s will be categorized in the midrange segment with its 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz. In addition to that, it will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and will come in three color options – Light Violet, Light Green, and Black Galaxy colors.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s will use 6 GB RAM with an additional 6GB as RAM Plus making a total of 12 GB (physical + virtual). It will be available in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option with microSD card support up to 1 TB. It will use a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

For its cameras, it will feature a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera in its triple camera setup with the other two being 2 MP f/2.4 for its macro and depth capabilities. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 3.5 mm audio jack, and support for Dolby Atmos.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s will run on the OneUI interface based on the Android 13 operating system with two years of OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates. The box will include a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable without the charging brick.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A05s will be announced during the launch i.e. tomorrow 18th October 2023, however, it is expected that the price should be under ₹15,000. The smartphone will be available with no-cost EMI options via Samsung Finance+. We should see more features and details of the smartphone once it’s launched.

