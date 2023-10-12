OPPO India has launched its newest flip smartphone – the OPPO Find N3 Flip in India which is the successor to the OPPO Flip N2 introduced earlier this year. The OPPO Find N3 Flip is the latest flip-style foldable smartphone priced at ₹94,999 highlighting its durable Flexion Hinge foldable screen with an invisible crease while the features include a 120 Hz LTPO E6 AMOLED, 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen, 50 MP Hasselblad triple cameras for the first time on a flip-phone, 12 GB RAM, 4,300 mAh battery, and more.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is the company’s latest flip-style flagship smartphone featuring two displays – one is a 6.8-inch invisible crease foldable display while the outer screen is a 3.26-inch as over display. The OPPO Find N3 Flip flaunts a 6.8-inch flexible LTPO E6 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) and 1 – 120 Hz variable refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, ProXDR display technology, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, and UTG glass protection.

For its secondary display, there’s a 3.26-inch AMOLED with 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and 70% NTSC/100% sRGB. The cover screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7. OPPO has also added an Alert Slider on the side of the Find N3 Flip to switch between three modes – Silent, Vibrate, and Ring without the need to flip open the phone.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip has a patented stainless steel mesh matrix that smoothens the folded drop shape and reduces the crease, the company says. It has aircraft-grade high-strength steel at core load-bearing positions to improve durability and increase deformation resistance from drops by 25% when compared with the Find N2 Flip.

The single friction plate of the previous generation Find N2 Flip has been upgraded to a dual friction plate structure to improve its FlexForm stability. Similar to its predecessor, the hinge sports a micro-carved flowing texture. This aesthetic touch is achieved by carving the surface up to 12,000 times for three minutes to show a dazzling effect like the water waves on the metal hinge.

Moving to the cameras, the Find N3 Flip is the first flip smartphone to feature triple cameras on the rear side. It uses a Hasselblad camera system (50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP) on the back and a single 32 MP f/2.4 22mm Sony IMX709 selfie camera on the front side. The primary camera includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 23mm lens, two secondary cameras one with a 48 MP f/2.2 SonyIMX581 ultrawide 114° FOV (Field of View) + 4cm macro combo, and the second with a 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto with 2x optical zoom.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz paired with ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 Graphics (11-core) and MariSilicon X imaging NPU. The smartphone comes in lone 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The flip phone will come with 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android Security updates as per OPPO.

Commenting on the latest Find addition, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “After the success of the Find N2 Flip earlier this year, we are excited to introduce our latest flip, the Find N3 Flip. This new iteration improves the Find N2 Flip’s winning formula with upgrades in cover screen functionality, camera experience, and performance. While others are trying to catch up, we’ve established new benchmarks in the category. Our newest flip brings together a rich array of features in an elegant, compact design to offer unparalleled versatility. With such incredible features and stunning looks – the OPPO Find N3 Flip is #MadeToBeIconic.”

OPPO Find N3 Flip Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch flexible E6 LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 403 ppi), 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, SCHOTT UTG glass protection | 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display, 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 17:9 aspect ratio, 900 nits peak brightness, 70% NTSC/100% sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

ColorOS 13.2, Android 13 Operating System, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz

GPU: ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 Graphics (11-core)

Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8, 23mm Sony IMX890 primary + 48 MP f/2.2 SonyIMX581 ultrawide 114° FOV and 4cm macro + 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto 2x), Hasselblad camera system, MariSilicon X imaging NPU, LED Flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 RGBW, 22mm, Sony IMX709

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC Battery & Charging: 4,300 mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, PD (9V, 1.5A), QC (9V, 1.5A), reverse charging

4,300 mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, PD (9V, 1.5A), QC (9V, 1.5A), reverse charging Colors: Cream Gold, Sleek Black

Cream Gold, Sleek Black Dimensions: 166.4 mm x 75.8 mm x 7.79 mm (unfolded), 85.5 mm x 75.2 mm x 16.45 mm (folded)

166.4 mm x 75.8 mm x 7.79 mm (unfolded), 85.5 mm x 75.2 mm x 16.45 mm (folded) Weight: 198 grams

The OPPO Find N3 Flip comes in two color variants – Cream Gold, and Sleek Black colors and is priced at ₹94,999 for its lone variant i.e. 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The OPPO Find N3 Flip will be available from 22nd October 2023 at 6 PM onwards on OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and offline stores. Pre-orders available starting from today i.e. 12th October 2023.

The launch offers include up to ₹12,000 cashback, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI using ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services and One Card offers on mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store, up to 24 months Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers, up to 12-month no-cost EMI via Flipkart along with ₹12,000 cashback using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank & Kotak Bank offers, an exchange Bonus of up to ₹8,000, one-time screen replacement up to 6 months valid on purchases till 29th October 2023.

